Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 Released with Over 30 Security Updates, 53 Bug Fixes

Debian GNU/Linux 10.3


Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 has been announced today as the sixth ISO maintenance update of the latest stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 is here two months after the Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 update to provide those who want to install the latest stable Debian GNU/Linux release an up-to-date installation media that includes all the important corrections and security updates.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 packs a total of 53 updated packages with miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as 32 security updates that address some of the latest vulnerabilities. All of these updates have already been made available to exiting Debian Buster users through the official software repositories.

If you are using Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 or a previous version on your persona computer or server, you don’t need to download the new ISO images. All you have to do to keep your system up to date is to run the sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 live and installation images will soon be available for download from the official servers. I will update this article when they’re available so you can download them and install the most recent Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” release.

Image: Debian Project

Developing story…

Last updated 1 hour ago

