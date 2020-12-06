Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster” Is Now Available for Download with 38 Security Updates

The Debian Project announced today the general available of Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 as the seventh ISO maintenance update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” stable operating system series.

Coming two months after Debian GNU/Linux 10.6, this update is here to offer the community new installation and live images of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series release that include up-to-date packages and all the latest security patches.

The Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 media packs a total of 54 updated packages with miscellaneous bug fixes, as well as a total of 38 security updates that address some of the latest vulnerabilities. All of these updates have already been made available to exiting Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” users through the official software repositories.

“Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included,” said the Debian Project. “There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.”

Therefore, if you’re using Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 or a previous version, you don’t need to download the new ISO images. To keep your installations up to date, all you have to do is run the sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get full-upgrade commands in a terminal emulator. After installing the latest updates, you’ll be running Debian GNU/Linux 10.7.

On the other hand, if you intend on installing Debian Buster on new computers, you can download the Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 installation images right now from here. These are available for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) architectures.

Additionally, you can also download the Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 live images from here with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments preinstalled. These are available only for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures.

Image credits: Debian Project

