Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster” Released with 45 Security Updates

The Debian Project announced today the general available of Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 as the eighth ISO release for the stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 comes about two months after Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 to provide the Linux community with an up-to-date installation and live images for those who want to install the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series on their personal computers or servers.

Therefore, the Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 release packs a total of 45 security updates and 56 updated packages with miscellaneous bug fixes. As expected, this new ISO medium also includes the recently released Linux kernel security update that addresses no less than 11 vulnerabilities, as well as a patch for the recent sudo vulnerability.

All of these updates are already available in the stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” repositories for existing users, who don’t have to download the new ISO release to keep their installations up to date. These only have to run the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command from time to time to ensure their systems are updated.

“Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included,” said the Debian Project. “There is no need to throw away old buster media.”

But, if you plan on installing Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” on new computers and you don’t want to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation, you now have new live and installable ISO images for all supported architectures.

These include 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64). New installation images for all these architectures, as well as live images are available for download here and here.

