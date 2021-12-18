Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 “Bullseye” Released with 30 Security Updates and 64 Bug Fixes

The Debian Project announced today the general availability of Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 as the second point release to the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 is here more than two months after the release of Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” as yet another up-to-date installation and live medium that incorporates all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes released during this time for existing users through the main software repositories.

In numbers, this second point release includes a total of 94 updated packages, split into 64 miscellaneous bug fixes and 30 security updates. What’s important to note here is the fact that among the security updates included in Debian GNU/Linux 11.2, there’s a fix for the infamous Log4j vulnerability.

As mentioned before, the security and bug fixes included in this point release are already present in the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” repositories, which means that existing users need only to keep their installations up to date by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade command to receive these updates.

“Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included,” reads the release announcement. “There is no need to throw away old bullseye media.”

Live and installable ISO images for the Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 point release will be available for download shortly from the official website. I will update this article as soon as they become available, so make sure you bookmark it and check it again in a few hours if you plan on installing a fresh Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” system.

Image credits: Debian Project (edited by Marius Nestor)

Developing story…

