Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 “Bullseye” Released with 79 Security Updates and 81 Bug Fixes

The Debian Project announced today the general availability of Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 as the fourth point release to the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Coming three and a half months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.3, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 release is here to provide the Debian GNU/Linux community with up-to-date installation and live mediums for those who want to deploy the “Bullseye” operating system series on new computers.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 comes with all the latest security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes that have been released from late March 2022 until today for existing users through the main software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 81 miscellaneous bug fixes and 79 security updates.

Check out the release announcement for more details about these security updates and bug fixes. Meanwhile, if you’re using the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system on your computer, you need to update your installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

“Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 11 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old bullseye media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror,” said the Debian Project.

If you want to install the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series on a new computer without downloading hundreds of updates from the repositories, you can download the Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 live or installable ISO images from the official website (coming soon).

Image credits: Debian Project (edited by Marius Nestor)

