Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 “Bullseye” Released with 53 Security Updates and 58 Bug Fixes

The Debian Project announced today the general availability of Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 as the fifth point release to the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 is here exactly two months after the Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 point release as an updated installation medium for those who want to install the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series on new computers.

It includes all the security and software updates that have been released from July 9th until today through the main Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories. In numbers, it includes a total of 58 miscellaneous bug fixes and 53 security updates.

For details about these fixes, check out the release announcement. Meanwhile, if you’re using the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system on your computer, you need to update your installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt dist-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

For new installations, you’ll be able to download the Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 live or installable ISO images from the official website. Installation images are provided for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), MIPS, Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) architectures.

Also today, the Debian Project release Debian GNU/Linux 10.13 as the thirteenth and final update to the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “B uster ” operating system series. This update comes with 79 miscellaneous bugfixes and 79 security updates. For more details, check out the release announcement page.

