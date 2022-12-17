Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 “Bullseye” Released with 78 Security Updates and 69 Bug Fixes

The Debian Project announced today the general availability of Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 as the sixth ISO release for the project’s latest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

Coming more than three months after Debian GNU/Linux 11.5, the Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 release is here as a fresh, up-to-date installation medium for those who want to deploy the latest and greatest Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series on new computers.

This means that it includes all the security and software updates that have been released from September 10th when Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 was released until today, through the main Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” software repositories.

In numbers, Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 includes a total of 78 security updates and 69 miscellaneous bug fixes. For more details about these fixes, you can study the release announcement page. But if you’re already running Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye,” you only have to make sure your installation is up to date to receive these fixes.

For new installations, you can download the live or installable ISO images from the official website (coming soon). Installation images are provided for 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64el), IBM System z (s390x), MIPS 64-bit Little Endian (mips64el), MIPS 32-bit Little Endian (mipsel), MIPS, Armel, ARMhf, and AArch64 (arm64) hardware architectures.

Live images of Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 are available for 64-bit and 32-bit systems and they come pre-installed with the KDE Plasma, GNOME, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments. A “standard” live ISO image is also available for download, but it doesn’t feature a graphical environment.

Image credits: Debian Project (edited by Marius Nestor)

Developing story…

Last updated 13 mins ago