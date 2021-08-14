Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of the long-anticipated Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series.

More than two years in the works, Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” is here with lots of updated components and new GNU/Linux technologies to keep up with the times. It’s powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, which will be supported for the next five years, until December 2026, and offers improved hardware support.

Software-wise, all supported desktop environments have been updated to newer versions, including GNOME 3.38, KDE Plasma 5.20, Xfce 4.16, LXQt 0.16, LXDE 11, and MATE 1.24. Under the hood, Debian GNU/Linux 11 uses the GCC 10.2 system compiler, as well as GNU C Library 2.31, LLVM 11.0.1, and other technologies.

New features include extended driverless printing to USB devices with the new ipp-usb package, extended driverless scanning with the new sane-airscan package, use of the new yescrypt password hashing format by default for better security, enablement of the systemd persistent journal functionality by default, as well as a new open command to automatically open files from command-line with a certain app (GUI or CLI).

To provide users with a unified resource-control hierarchy, systemd now defaults to using control groups v2 (cgroupv2), but you can always re-enable the legacy cgroups using special kernel parameters.

Other noteworthy changes include out-of-the-box and native support for exFAT file system, without the use of FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace), along with the necessary tools for creating and checking exFAT filesystems, and a new input method called Fcitx 5, which can be used for Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and many other languages.

In aid of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” release ships with a range of software developed by the Debian Med team that can be used for researching the COVID-19 virus on the sequence level and for fighting the pandemic with the tools used in epidemiology.

“Besides the addition of new packages in the field of life sciences and medicine, more and more existing packages have gained Continuous Integration support,” said the Debian Project. “The effort will be continued in the next release cycle with focus on machine learning tools that are used in both fields.”

Last but not least, Debian Bullseye comes with new artwork created by Juliette Taka. Also, many of the manual pages for several projects have been greatly improved, and several language translation were updated. Check out the full release notes for more details about this release, upgrade notes, and issues to be aware of.

Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” is available for 64-bit, 32-bit, 64-bit ARM, ARM EABI (armel), ARMv7 (armhf), MIPS Little-Endian, 64-bit MIPS Little-Endian, 64-bit PowerPC Little-Endian, and IBM System z (s390x) platforms, and it can be downloaded right now from the official website as live and installation-only images.

