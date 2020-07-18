Debian GNU/Linux 9.13 Released as the Last in the “Stretch” Series

The Debian Project announced today the general availability of Debian GNU/Linux 9.13 as the thirteenth and last point release in the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.13 comes more than five months after Debian GNU/Linux 9.12 and, as expected, it’s packed with all the software updates and security fixes pushed through the repositories of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” series during this time.

As with all point releases, Debian GNU/Linux 9.13 is here only as an up-to-date installation media for those who still want to install Debian Stretch on their computers without downloading hundreds of updates from the software repositories.

But besides that, this point release is a special one. It’s the last in the series. This means that the Debian Project will no longer produce updates for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system, urging all users to upgrade to Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” as soon as possible.

“After this point release, Debian’s Security and Release Teams will no longer be producing updates for Debian 9. Users wishing to continue to receive security support should upgrade to Debian 10,” said the Debian Project.

The Debian GNU/Linux 9.13 “Stretch” images include a total of 75 updated packages that received various fixes, as well as 73 security updates. Moreover, 22 packages have been removed due to various reasons, such as security issues, incompatibility with other packages or no longer being maintained.

The ISO images aren’t yet available for download, but that will change shortly. I will update the article accordingly to point in the right direction if you want to download Debian GNU/Linux 9.13. However, if you have Debian GNU/Linux 9.12 installed, just update your system.

If you’re still using Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch,” I highly recommend that you upgrade to the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” series as soon as possible. Detailed upgrade instructions are provided by the Debian Project here.