Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” LTS Support Reached End of Life, Upgrade Now

The Debian LTS (Long Term Support) team announced today that Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series has now officially reached its end of life (EOL) after being supported for more than five years.

Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” was released on June 17th, 2017, and it was superseded by the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” series on July 6th, 2019. At that point in time, Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” support was transferred to the Debian LTS project to extend its lifetime to up to five years for those who needed it.

Those five years are now gone as the end of life was reached on June 30th, 2022. Therefore, as of July 1st, 2022, the Debian Project will cease to provide further security updates to the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series, urging users to upgrade their installation to a supported release.

“Debian will not provide further security updates for Debian 9,” said Emilio Pozuelo Monfort in a mailing list announcement . “The LTS Team will prepare the transition to Debian 10 buster, which is the current oldstable release. The LTS team will take over support from the Security Team during August, while the final point update for buster will be released during that month.”

If you’re still using Debian GNU/Linux 9 on your computers, it is highly recommended to upgrade to the latest release, Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”, but if that’s not possible for you to achieve, you can easily upgrade to the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” series, which will be maintained by the Debian LTS project for two more years, until June 30th, 2024.

The supported architectures for Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” LTS will be announced at a later date. If you still want to use Debian 9 past its end of life, you’ll find more details about a commercial offering from Freexian for Extended Long Term Support for up to 10 years here.

