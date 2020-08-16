Debian Turns 27 Years Old, Happy Birthday!

Today is Debian Day and the day when the Debian Project, the maker of the Debian GNU/Linux universal operating system, turns 27 years old.

That’s right, believe it or not, it’s been 27 years since the late Ian Murdock established the Debian Project back in August 16th, 1993, in an attempt to develop a GNU/Linux distribution, which is now known as Debian GNU/Linux.

The first ever Debian GNU/Linux operating system version was released just a month later, on September 15th, 1993. And now, 27 years later, it is being used by millions of computer users all over the world, either directly by using Debian GNU/Linux or indirectly by using one of the numerous derivatives.

There are so many Debian derivatives out there that I can’t even count them all, the most popular of them all being Ubuntu, of course, which in turn is the base for numerous other derivatives, such as the very popular Linux Mint. But they all have one thing in common, Debian!

So, without further ado, I would like to wish the team behind Debian Project a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Enjoy the celebrations, but remember to stay safe at all times as the COVID-19 threat is not yet over.

“Our favorite operating system is the result of all the work we do together. Thanks to everybody who has contributed in these 27 years, and happy birthday Debian!,” said Debian’s Laura Arjona Reina in a blog post.

If you’re using Debian GNU/Linux, you should celebrate. Here are a few ideas on how to celebrate Debian Day and Debian’s 27th anniversary, directly from the Debian Project.

Meanwhile, the Debian Project continues to work on the current and future releases of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system. They just released Debian GNU/Linux 10.5 as the fifth stable update to the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” series, while they’re working hard on the next major release, Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye.”