Deepin 20.1 Released with Improved Performance, Enhanced Desktop Environment

Deepin 20.1


The Deepin 20.1 Debian-based Linux distribution has been released as a new installation media packed with performance improvements, new apps, and updated internals.

Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.6 “Buster” repositories, Deepin 20.1 is now shipping with Linux kernel 5.8 as an alternative kernel that’s supposed to offer support for newer hardware components, as well as the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series, which remains the default for new installations.

“You will enjoy smoother experiences and faster responses from these improvements.”

As I reported two months ago, Linux kernel 5.8 reached end of life, which means it no longer receives updates and security fixes. However, the Deepin team said that users who install Deepin 20.1 and existing Deepin 20 users will get the latest Linux kernel 5.10 LTS through regular system updates in the near future, along with all the updates from Debian GNU/Linux 10.7.

But, for now, the Deepin 20.1 installation media comes with a performance boost as the team managed to further tweak the kernel configuration and fully optimize the conventional operations. This means that you’ll get a more efficient system, more responsive network transmission, better graphics, and faster file reading and writing.

Also improved in this release is the Deepin Desktop graphical environment, which is received new power settings in the Control Center, namely Balanced, Power Saver, and High Performance, support for Bluetooth file transfers, and new Deepin apps, including Browser, Mail, Disk Manager, and Camera.

In addition, users will also be able to download the Deepin Phone Assistant, Scan Assistant, and Downloader apps from the App Store. Talking about apps, many of the Deepin applications revived various improvements to offer you a better Deepin Linux experience. For more details, check out the full changelog here.

You can download Deepin 20.1 right now from the official website or using the direct download below. However, if you’re using Deepin 20, you only need to update your installations via the Control Center or by using the upgrade commands.

Download Deepin 20.1

Last updated 1 day ago

