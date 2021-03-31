Deepin 20.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.11, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.8

The Deepin Linux developers announced today the general availability of Deepin 20.2 as the second major ISO update to their latest Deepin 20 operating system series.

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster” update, Deepin 20.2 is here with updated kernels to Linux 5.10 LTS for those who want a long-term supported kernel, as well as Linux 5.11 for those wanting bleeding-edge features and top-notch hardware support. Both kernels are included by default and you can choose which one you want to use from the boot loader thanks to Deepin Linux 20’s dual-kernel capabilities.

Also improved in this release is the File Manager, which received support for changing unmounted disk names, enhanced full-text search to help you find the files or folders you’re looking for more quickly using English letters and numbers, redefined “Time accessed” and “Time modified” items in the file vault, support for displaying information more clearly, and optimized file operations.

The Disk Utility app has been updated as well with support for FAT32 and NTFS partitions and the ability to verify or repair bad sectors on your disks, the Mail app now supports sending of emails at a specified time, email signatures, screen capture, and optimized rules, and the Downloader app now lets you manage and recover downloading resources.

Other updated apps included in Deepin 20.2 are Music with better functions for controlling music, improved file paths, and improved display of the play queue, the Movie app with support for AVS2 format, new “Playback Speed” entry in the context menu and improved keyboard interactions, as well as the Image Viewer app with support for TIF and TIFF formats.

Many other tools and components received updates, and you should check out the full changelog in the release announcement page for more details. Meanwhile, you can download Deepin 20.2 right now from the official website or using the direct download link below. Of course, existing users don’t need to download the new ISO image, but only update their installations to receive the new features and improvements.

