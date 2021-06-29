Deepin Linux 20.2.2 Introduces a Brand-New App Store, Secure Boot Support

Deepin Linux 20.2.2 has been released today as the latest and greatest version of this Chinese-made and Debian-based distribution featuring the eye-candy Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE).

While many don’t trust it, Deepin Linux has its fans, and is well known for being one of the most modern and beautiful looking distros on the market. With this release, fans of Deepin Linux can enjoy a brand-new App Store that supports installation of Android apps, offers a better app management with support for batch installation of applications, and has a fresh new design with simplified interaction.

“The better content layout, optimized categories, and rankings sorted by ratings, downloads, and updated time, all of which make it easier to discover different types of applications,” said the devs.

Starting with this release, Deepin Linux is now more secure thanks to Secure Boot support, which makes the system only boot the signed kernel and OEM-trusted software. According to the developers, Deepin Linux is the first Chinese distribution to have obtained a Secure Boot certificate.

The Deepin Linux 20 series introduced a unique dual-kernel feature to let you choose the Linux kernel for your needs right from the bootloader. This release updates both the pre-installed kernels to the latest versions of the Linux 5.10 LTS and Linux 5.12 series for better hardware support, including support for the rtl8852ae network card, as well as for NVIDIA’s A10, A10G, A30, PG506-232, RTX A4000, RTX A5000, T400, and T600 GPUs.

Also updated in Deepin Linux 20.2.2 is the Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) with support for several biometric authentication methods in the login, lock screen, and control center, the Deepin File Manager with support for custom screensavers, and the Deepin Browser with new extensions.

The Deepin Control Center, Music, Album, Draw, Image Viewer, Mail, Downloader, System Installer, and Package Installer all received fixes for various bugs and issues reported by users from previous releases. Check out the release announcement page for more details on these bug fixes.

