Deepin Linux 20.2.4 Released with New Global Search Feature and Linux Kernel 5.13

The Deepin community released today Deepin Linux 20.2.4 as the newest stable update to the latest Deepin 20.2 series of the Debian-based Linux distribution from China.

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 “Buster” operating system, Deepin Linux 20.2.4 is here one and a half months after version 20.2.3, which introduced an OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature to the Screen Capture and Image Viewer utilities to help users extract text from pictures.

Now, Deepin Linux 20.2.4 is here with another cool feature, a global search functionality that helps users quickly find all the information they need from the convenience of the Dock. After you update your Deepin Linux installations to version 20.2.4, you’ll be able to see the global search icon in the Dock.

“Click it to call out the search interface, enter keywords to find the desired applications, files, etc., making your search quicker and easier,” said the devs in the release announcement.

In addition to this new feature, the new release ships with a newer alternative kernel, namely Linux kernel 5.13.13, which accompanies the default LTS kernel Linux 5.10.60 from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series. The newer kernel should provide users with better stability and hardware compatibility.

Among other noteworthy changes, this update optimizes and updates the NVIDIA graphics drivers, adds a Mirror mode to the Camera app, adds dark theme support and custom tabs to the Browser app, adds the ability to burn discs in UDF format in the File Manager app, and adds support for writing and liking comments for apps in the App Store.

Of course, numerous bugs and issues have been addressed to offer you one of the best possible Deepin Linux experience to date. More details about these bug fixes are available in the release announcement page (link above), from where you can also download the live ISO image.

Last updated 6 seconds ago