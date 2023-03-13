digiKam 7.10 Photo Management App Adds Support for New Cameras, Bug Fixes

digiKam 7.10 open-source, free, and cross-platform photo management app has been released today as the tenth and last maintenance update in the digiKam 7.x series with various improvements, bug fixes, and updated components to support new cameras.

Coming more than three months after digiKam 7.9, the digiKam 7.10 release is here to add support for new cameras, including Canon EOS R3, Canon EOS R7, Canon EOS R10, Fujifilm X-H2S, Fujifilm X-T30 II, OM System OM-1, Leica M11, and Sony A7-IV.

This release also adds support for new formats, including the Phase One/Leaf IIQ-S v2 format, Canon CR3 film rolls/raw burst format, as well as Canon CRM movie format. All of these are possible thanks to the update to the libraw 0.21.1 library.

On top of that, digiKam 7.10 improves support of DXO tags, adds support for the new online documentation, improves the internal trash behavior, improves the Cancel button in the Import Tool, improves similarity search settings management, updates internationalization, and addresses crashes with the last OpenCV 4.7.0 release.

Under the hood, this release uses KDE Frameworks 5.102 and Qt 5.15.8 LTS. It also includes ExifTool 12.57 and libjasper 4.0.0, which provide important stability improvements and bug fixes to make digiKam more reliable when managing your photo library. Check out the release notes for more details.

digiKam 7.10 is available for download right now from the official website as an AppImage universal package that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution. As mentioned before, this is the last update in the series as development is now focused on the next major series, digiKam 8.0, due out in April 2023.

digiKam 8.0 promises a huge new online documentation fully rewritten and improved, as well as numerous other exciting new features and enhancements to take your photo management workflow to the next level with the power of Open Source.

