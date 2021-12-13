digiKam 7.4 Professional Photo Management App Brings New Features and Better Camera Support

KDE Project’s digiKam open-source, cross-platform and free professional photo management software has been updated to version 7.4, a release that introduces new features and many improvements.

Coming five months after digiKam 7.3, the digiKam 7.4 release is here with a new tool that lets users share items on the network with a Motion JPEG stream server, as well as an improved Showfoto component that received a new left sidebar which can host a folder-view to help users quickly explore images from their local file system or a stack-view to host your favorite contents.

An interesting change in digiKam 7.4 is the improved Image Quality Sorter tool, which helps users label images by accepted, pending, or rejected. Also improved is the database component, which now features the ability to use a local SQLite thumbnail database with an external MySQL configuration.

Also added in this release is Advanced Metadata read/write options for title tags, a new action to toggle Pick tags/labels, as well as a new “ignore” option in batchqueuemanager.

New digital cameras are now supported by digiKam, including DJI Mavic Air 2S, GoPro HERO9, GoPro HERO10, Fujifilm GFX 50S II, Fujifilm GFX 100S, Fujifilm X-E4, Nikon Z fc, Panasonic GH5 Mark II, Pentax K3 Mark III, Olympus E-P7, Ricoh GR IIIx, Sony A1, Sony A7R-IIIA (ILCE-7RM3A), Sony A7R-IVA (ILCE-7RM4A), and Sony ZV-E10.

Additionally, Canon EOS M50 Mark II is now listed as a supported camera in the camera list, and digiKam 7.4 also improves camera format support to add support for Panasonic v6/12 bit and Sony lossless compressed images.

Of course, numerous bugs were addresses, improving support for Fujifilm RAW files, Wayland support, batch conversion of CR3 files to DNG, the geolocation editor, exporting to Google Photos, support for KDE’s Gwenview image viewer, exporting to local storage with the “Adjust image properties” option, NEF files from Nikon D800 and D850 cameras, importing from Nikon D7000 cameras, as well as s390x architecture support.

For Linux users, this release promises better compatibility with recent GNU/Linux distributions when using the AppImage bundle, which has been compiled under the Mageia 7.1 operating system. Moreover, the AppImage bundle now uses the Qt 5.15.2, KDE Frameworks 5.84, Exiv2 0.27.5, and Libraw 202110 technologies.

You can download digiKam 7.4 right now from the official website for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms. If your distro ships digiKam in its main archives, you should be able to update to the new version in the coming days.

Last updated 11 hours ago