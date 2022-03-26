DXVK 1.10.1 Adds Initial Support for Shared Resources, Fixes God of War and GTA: San Andreas

DXVK, the open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux, has been updated today to version 1.10.1, a maintenance update that brings more fixes for your favorite games and other improvements.

DXVK 1.10.1 is the first point release in the DXVK 1.10 stable series and it’s here to implement initial support for shared resources in an attempt to fix video playback for several Koei Tecmo games, including the Atelier series and Nioh 2, as well as the D3D11-based UI in the Windows version of Black Mesa.

However, “initial” means that this feature is considered experimental as it hasn’t been thoroughly tested against all graphics drivers. According to the release notes, only basic 2D texture sharing between the D3D9 and D3D11 implementations is supported when using DXVK for both APIs.

As with all new DXVK releases, version 1.10.1 brings more fixes for your favorite games. For example, it fixes extremely inconsistent frame pacing on the God of War game for AMD GPUs, as well as major flickering of some lights, fixes UI rendering issues in GTA: San Andreas and Rayman Origins, and enables the d3d11.cachedDynamicResources = a option in the Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Frostpunk games as a workaround for some performance issues.

Other than that, DXVK 1.10.1 fixes some texture uploads issues in D3D9, fixes shader code generation in Shader Model 4.0 when switch-case fallthrough is used, improves performance in some D3D11 games with the NVIDIA graphics drivers by fixing shader code generation when using local arrays, and adds the DXVK_ENABLE_NVAPI environment variable to bypass the vendor ID override for better integration into Lutris or the Proton launch script.

If you play Windows games on your GNU/Linux distribution, you can download the DXVK 1.10.1 release right now from its GitHub page. However, please note that this is the source tarball that you have to compile yourself. If that’s not your cup of tea, wait for the new release to arrive in your distro’s repositories before updating.

Last updated 2 hours ago