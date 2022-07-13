DXVK 1.10.2 Brings Fixes for Dead Space, Myst V, Godfather, and Many Other Games

The DXVK open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 on Linux systems through Wine has been updated today to version 1.10.2, a release that adds numerous bug fixes and performance improvements for your favorite games.

DXVK 1.10.2 comes more than three and a half months after DXVK 1.10.1 and fixes bugs and crashes in many video games, including Beyond Good and Evil, Dead Space, Myst V, Day Z, Dirt Rally, Godfather, Limbo, Return of Reckoning, Scrapland Remastered, and Planetary Annihilation: TITANS.

The Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Majesty 2, Onechanbara Z2: Chaos, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, Small Radios Big Televisions, Sonic Adventure 2, Supreme Commander, and SpellForce Platinum Edition video games also received improvements and should now work better on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution running the latest DXVK release.

On top of these game fixes, the DXVK 1.10.2 release optimizes the performance of in-memory compression for the SPIR-V shader code, implements non-seamless cube maps for D3D9 using the VK_EXT_non_seamless_cube_map Vulkan extension, optimizes the UAV clears in D3D11 to allow drivers to more frequently use image compression, and improves support for GCC 12.1.

Various bugs were addressed as well, including an issue with the current versions of the NVIDIA Vulkan developer driver not using its on-disk shader cache with DXVK, an issue causing the state cache file to not be written correctly, an issue where the wrong barriers were emitted for UAV rendering, an issue where the d3d11.samplerAnisotropy option would be applied to the wrong kind of samplers, broken stencil resolves in D3D9, as well as issues that occurred when using state caches created on a driver with a different feature set.

For more details about the changes included in DXVK 1.10.2, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you fancy compiling it on your GNU/Linux distribution. If that’s not the case, wait for the new release to land in your distro’s stable repositories before updating.

