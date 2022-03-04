DXVK 1.10 Adds More Improvements for God of War, GTA IV, Quantum Break, and Other Games

Philip Rebohle released today DXVK 1.10 as the latest stable release of this open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 that lets you play Windows games on your Linux desktop via Wine.

DXVK 1.10 is here about five weeks after DXVK 1.9.4 with a plethora of performance improvements and fixes for some of your favorite games, including Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Anno 1800, ArmA 2, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Black Mesa, Elex II, Final Fantasy XIV, God of War, GTA IV, Nier Replicant, Quantum Break, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil: Revelations 2, The Evil Within, and Total War: Warhammer III.

These improvements are possible due to the reduction of unnecessary worker thread synchronization around resource readbacks for D3D9 and D3D11, the ability to create a copy of a staging resource when using D3D11_MAP_WRITE on a resource that is currently being read by the GPU to avoid GPU synchronization, which no longer uses busy-waiting to also reduce power consumption on portable devices in some games, as well as optimizations of UpdateSubresource for small constant buffer updates.

On top of that, DXVK 1.10 improves the handling of resource uploads and staging buffers in D3D11 in an attempt to further reduce memory usage and CPU overhead in some games. Moreover, this release adds more information to the HUD, which can be useful for troubleshooting various performance issues.

Among other noteworthy changes, DXVK 1.10 adds a D3D11On12CreateDevice stub to prevent crashes on applications that use using this stub, probably reports version numbers for Intel’s Windows driver, and replaces the d3d11.apitraceMode option with d3d11.cachedDynamicResources in an attempt to provide a more granular way to specify resource types for allocating in-cached system memory.

You can download DXVK 1.10 right now from the project’s GitHub page, where you’ll also find all the details about the new improvements and bug fixes implemented so far, if you want to compile it yourself on your GNU/Linux distribution. Otherwise, you should wait for it to arrive in your distro’s stable software repositories to update.

