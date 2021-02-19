DXVK 1.8 Released with Improvements for Nioh 2, Hitman 3, and F1 2020

DXVK, the Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10 and D3D11 on Linux/Wine, has been updated today to version 1.8, a release that brings improvements for some recent and old video games, and many other changes.

First, let’s take a look at the game improvements implemented in DXVK 1.8, which adds workarounds for black screen issues in the Nioh 2 game, which was recently enabled in Proton 5.13-6, AMD AGS (AMD GPU Services) issues on AMD GPUs for the Hitman 3 game, broken compute shaders causing artifacts with AMD drivers in the F1 2018-2020 games, and video playback issues in the Atelier Ryza 2 game.

Some older Windows games also received improvements in this release, including Tomb Raider Legend and Everquest, which should now perform much better, as well as Battle Engine Aquila and Dark Messiah of Might and Magic to fix broken textures in the former and out-of-memory issues on startup in the latter.

On top of these game improvements that will make your gameplay more enjoyable, the DXVK 1.8 release also adds multi-monitor support, which requires a recent version of Wine with XRandR 1.4 support, optimizes image layout transitions to improve performance on Intel GPUs for some games, and improves performance of texture uploads and occlusion queries.

Among other noteworthy changes, DXVK 1.8 adds better support for systems without a dedicated graphics card where games could potentially default to a CPU rasterizer, improves correctness of NaN handling in shaders with VK_KHR_shader_float_controls , and adds support for newer Meson versions.

A number of bugs were addresses as well in this release, which you can download right now from here or install/update it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. For more details about the changes implemented in DXVK 1.8, you can study the GitHub release notes.

Last updated 2 days ago