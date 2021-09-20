DXVK 1.9.2 Improves Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Need For Speed Heat, and Other Games

DXVK 1.9.2 has been released today as the second bugfix update to the 1.9 series of this open-source Vulkan-based implementation of Direct3D 9, 10 and 11 for running 3D apps on Linux using Wine.

DXVK 1.9.2 is here almost two months after the DXVK 1.9.1 release and introduces more bug fixes to reduce overall CPU overhead in Direct3D 9 and address several issues, as well as to improve support for several Windows games that some of you might want to play on your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

Among these, there’s a fix for reflection rendering in Call of Cthulhu, a workaround for poor performance in the Crysis 3 and Homefront: The Revolution, improved gamma curve in GODS, a fix for incorrect rendering Fantasy Grounds, and a fix for blank screen in Paranormal Files.

Furthermore, DXVK 1.9.2 fixes black lines on the world map and settings text in Medieval II: Total War, though the game still crashes when loading battles due to running out of address space. Also improved in this release is Need For Speed Heat by fixing incorrect rendering of ground textures.

For Sine Mora EX, this update adds a 60 FPS lock, for Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne it fixes a hang that occurred when entering the save room, for Payday it addresses flickering reflections, and for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous it fixes a GPU hang in the loading screen.

“Note that the game itself has further issues loading certain parts of the game, which do not appear to be related to wine or DXVK in any way,” said developer Philip Rebohle about Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

If you play any of these games on your Linux box or use DXVK for playing other supported Windows games or apps, you should update to DXVK 1.9.2 as soon as possible. You can download the source tarball right now from the GitHub announcement page or install it from the stable repositories of your distribution.

Last updated 10 hours ago