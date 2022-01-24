DXVK 1.9.4 Enables Performance Optimizations and DLSS Support for God of War

DXVK developer Philip Rebohle announced today the release of DXVK 1.9.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest DXVK 1.9 stable series of this open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux/Wine.

Coming less than two weeks after DXVK 1.9.3, the DXVK 1.9.4 release is here to enable performance optimizations and DLSS support for the God of War video game, which needs the Proton Experimental branch of Valve’s compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine.

To improve both accuracy and GPU-bound performance, DXVK 1.9.4 also enables strict D3D9 float emulation by default on future versions of of the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) graphics driver. Moreover, this release improves memory allocation behavior to further reduce memory usage in games that create multiple processes or D3D devices.

Other than that, this release fixes an issue causing VRAM to not be utilized on RBAR-enabled NVIDIA graphics cards when the dxvk.shrinkNvidiaHvvHeap option is enabled, and removes the obsolete options to disable OpenVR support.

Those of you interested in playing Windows games on your GNU/Linux distribution via Wine, can download or update to DXVK 1.9.4 as soon as possible. The source tarball is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page if you fancy compiling it yourselves.

