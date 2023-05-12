DXVK 2.2 Released with D3D11On12 Support, D3D9 Partial Presentation

DXVK 2.2 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download bringing several new features and improvements for various games.

DXVK 2.2 is here three and a half months after DXVK 2.1, which introduced HDR support and Shader compilation improvements, to add support for D3D11On12. This new feature enables the creation of D3D11 devices from D3D12 devices to allow D3D12 support in recent Unity Engine games, such as Lego Builder’s Journey.

“This is achieved by importing the Vulkan device and resource handles from vkd3d-proton into DXVK, and otherwise uses DXVK’s existing D3D11 implementation,” explains the devs in the release notes

D3D11On12 requires a recent vkd3d-proton build and it uses the D3D11On12CreateDevice and ID3D11On12Device interfaces.

Another new feature introduced in DXVK 2.2 is called “D3D9 partial presentation”. This feature enables DXVK to “present parts of a window by copying the contents of the back buffer to system memory and then drawing them into the window on the CPU.”

The D3D9 partial presentation feature promises to improve compatibility with various game launchers, especially those that are based on the WPF toolkit, but also some visual novels. However, the devs note the fact that this features introduces a noticeable performance hit.

As expected, this release also introduces various fixes for some games. These include Jade Empire, Sid Meier’s Pirates, Total War: Shogun 2, Battle Fantasia Revised Edition, Cold Fear, Dawn of Magic 2, DC Universe Online, Far Cry 2, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, as well as some recent RE Engine games.

Other noteworthy changes in this release include a fix for a regression that occurred when rendering YUY2 or UYUY texture formats, fixes for some Vulkan validation errors, improved usage of some VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state3 features, improved enumeration of DXGI outputs on systems with multiple graphics cards, improved memory usage in cases where games create unused D3D11 devices, and some logging changes as DXVK will no longer create log files by default.

DXVK 2.2 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page, but you will have to compile it on your GNU/Linux distribution. If that’s not the case for you, you’ll have to wait for it to land in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 57 mins ago