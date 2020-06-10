Educational Distro Escuelas Linux 6.9 Released with Zoom App, Latest Moksha Desktop

Educational distro Escuelas Linux 6.9 is now available for download with new and updated apps for all your home office needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Escuelas Linux 6.9 comes two and a half months after Escuelas Linux 6.8 to introduce a new app that become very popular during the Coronavirus pandemic, Zoom. That’s right, the Zoom video conferencing app is now installed by default in the latest Escuelas Linux release.

If you’re working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, most probably you already have or are in the process of developing a neat home office. If you’re also into Open Source and educational projects, Escuelas Linux might just be the best distro for your needs right now.

Zoom will allow you to more easily collaborate with your team while working remotely, no matter where you are. Best of all, it’s free, and you don’t have to download a binary from the zoom.us website and go through all the trouble of installing it from the command-line.

“One app that became immensely popular on the pandemic context to be able to make video conferences and virtual reunions is Zoom. We documented on our social networks how to install this app, but it is now included in Escuelas Linux,” said the developers.

Also included in the Escuelas Linux 6.9 release is the Inkscape 1.0 open-source vector graphics editor, LibreOffice 6.4.4 open-source office suite, Blender 2.82 open-source 3D computer graphics software, and OnlyOffice 5.5 free office suite as an alternative to LibreOffice.

Being based on Bodhi Linux, which in turn is based on Ubuntu Linux, Escuelas Linux now ships with the most recent revision (20200501) of the Moksha 0.3.1 desktop environment by default, which was beautified with updates for 12 astonishing themes from Robert Wiley and Stefan Uram.

Of course, the newest Escuelas Linux release also includes the most recent versions of various default apps and components, such as the Chromium, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox web browsers, Geogebra math software, and Adobe Flash Player plugin.

Some issues from previous versions were addresses too, such as the ability to open projects from the OpenShot video editor directly from the file manager, as well as the ability to choose Audacity as default app for opening MP4 files.

Available for 32-bit and 64-bit systems in both English and Spanish languages, Escuelas Linux 6.9 is available for download right now from the official website. It’s a big download, so if you just want to try it do it here. It’s worth noting that Escuelas Linux supports app in Snap, Flatpak and AppImage formats.