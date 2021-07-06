Educational Distro Escuelas Linux 7.0 Released with New Apps, Based on Bodhi Linux 6.0

The developers of the Escuelas Linux distribution inform 9to5Linux about the release of Escuelas Linux 7.0, a new major version that introduces new and updated apps, as well as other improvements.

Based on Bodhi Linux 6.0, which is derived from Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) distribution, Escuelas Linux 7.0 is here with new apps, such as the AnyDesk remote desktop software, as well as the OpenBoard interactive whiteboard software, both of which being perfect for online classes.

There’s also numerous updated apps including in the Escuelas Linux 7.0 release, such as the LibreOffice 7.1.4 office suite, Veyon 4.5.6 computer monitoring and classroom management tool, LiveCode 9.6.2 programming software, Krita 4.4.3 digital painting app, and GeoGebra 5.0.642 interactive math application.

Other noteworthy updates include the Mozilla Firefox 89.0.2 and Chromium 91 web browsers, VLC 3.0.15 media player, Balena Etcher 1.5.120 live USB creator, Android Studio 4.2.1, Eclipse 2021-06, MIT App Inventor, and NetBeans 12 IDEs, Karel J. Robot Simulator programming software, and PSeInt educational software.

“For more than twenty years, Escuelas Linux has been the backbone for thousands of students and teachers to access computer-mediated learning, with or without the Internet, based on Free Software and Open Source principles,” said the devs.

Under the hood, Escuelas Linux 7.0 is powered by the Linux 5.8 kernel series from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and uses the latest snapshot of the Moksha graphical desktop environment from Bodhi Linux 6.0. Those in need of a newer kernel can easily upgrade to Linux kernel 5.12 by following the instructions in the Installation Manual.

Being a major release, Escuelas Linux 7.0 is offered as a live/installation medium for those who want to use it on their personal computers. That means, if you’re already using Escuelas Linux 6, you won’t be able to upgrade.

You can download the ISO image right now from the official download page or using the direct download link below for 64-bit computers. If you want to install Escuelas Linux on older, 32-bit computers, you have to download the Escuelas Linux 6.14 release.

Last updated 10 hours ago