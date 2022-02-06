Educational Distro Escuelas Linux 7.3 Is Here with Linux 5.15 LTS, LibreOffice 7.3, and More

The developer behind the education-oriented Escuelas Linux distribution designed for use in schools and other educational environments informs 9to5Linux.com today about the general availability of the Escuelas Linux 7.3 release.

Coming more than three months after Escuelas Linux 7.2, the Escuelas Linux 7.3 release is here to bump the kernel version to the latest long-term supported series, Linux 5.15 LTS, which brings support for newer hardware, as well as better support for existing devices.

“For the first time, Escuelas Linux includes a recent release of the Linux kernel, and this time it is the 5.15.15 kernel as tested, patched and packed by System76,” said the dev. “Yes! This kernel comes from the cool US company that produces desktop and laptop computers with Linux preinstalled, so they know how to optimize Linux on real hardware.”

Escuelas Linux is based on Bodhi Linux, which is derived from Ubuntu, and uses the Moksha desktop environment (an Enlightenment fork). The new release ships with Moksha 0.3.4-10, a release that comes with a lot of goodies, including the ability to drag a window to the left or right side of the screen to maximize it on half of the screen.

This feature is enabled by default on new installations, but if you’re upgrading from a previous Escuelas Linux release, you need to go to Settings > Settings Panel > Windows > Window Geometry > Maximization and choose “Snap windows to the screen edge.” To save the changes, to go Applications > System > Commit Desktop Changes.

Moksha’s Applications menu has been updated to list the ePulse app and to list the Mixxx app in the correct category.

Escuelas Linux uses PCManFM as default file manager, which has been improved in this release to show thumbnails of video files, to allow you to open Audacity projects, as well as to allow you to open an office document using the ONLYOFFICE office suite.

As with all new Escuelas Linux releases, most of the components received new versions. Escuelas Linux 7.3 comes with the latest LibreOffice 7.3 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 96 web browser, Blender 3.0 3D graphics suite, Scribus 1.5.8 page layout and desktop publishing software, Audacity 3.1.3 audio editor, GIMP 2.10.30 image editor, and OBS Studio 27.1.3 screen recording and streaming app.

Also included are Balena Etcher 1.7.3, Chromium 97 (32-bit), Google Chrome 98 (64-bit), GCompris 2.0, LanguageTool 5.5.1, ONLYOFFICE 7.0, Terminology 1.11, Wine 7.0, digiKam 7.5, FFmpeg 4.4, Kdenlive 21.12.1, and Zoom 5.9.

The Escuelas Linux Developer Pack has been updated and includes Android Studio Bumblebee 2021.1.1, Apache NetBeans IDE 12.6, Eclipse IDE 2021-12, PseInt 20210906, and a full LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP) environment.

You can download Escuelas Linux 7.3 right now from the official website or by clicking on the link below. Live ISO images (archived as ZIP files) are available for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms in English and Spanish languages.

Last updated 46 mins ago