elementary OS 5.1.5 Released with AppCenter and Files Improvements, More

elementary OS 5.1.5 has been released as the fifth installment in the elementary OS 5.1 “Hera” series bringing more improvements and bug fixes, along with all the latest updates and security patches.

The star of this release appears to be AppCenter, the graphical package manager of elementary OS, which will now let users install updates without administrator priviledges.

In other words, there’s no need to authenticate yourself as with the administrator account when installing updates. This also applies when installing and updating Flatpak apps.

“This is part of our ongoing work on reducing authentication fatigue and only elevating permissions when necessary,” said Cassidy James Blaede, Co-founder and CXO of elementary.

Talking about updating apps, elementary OS 5.1.5 also improves the behavior of the Dock’s badge number feature to correctly count available updates.

Files, the default file manager in elementary OS also saw some improvements in this release, especially around copying and pasting of an image into another application.

It’s also now possible to paste files into a selected folder by using the CTRL+V keyboard shortcut. Moreover, Files’ list view will now show the file info overlay so you can more easily see the size of files.

Also, cycling through search results in Files is now more intuitive using the Tab key, and a warning will be displayed in Trash to inform users that the files must be first restored or moved to open them.

Among other changes, elementary OS 5.1.5 improves support for some network encryption types in Network settings, improves the performance when switching between months in the Date & Time indicator, and makes adding and removing monthly recurring events more reliable in the Calendar app.

The system icons have been updated as well in this release to use the more consistent Bubblegum and Mint palette colors. Various crashes and several other annoying issues were addresses too for a more stable and reliable elementary OS experience.

If you’re using elementary OS 5.1 “Hera” on your personal computer, you can get all these improvements if you update your installations. For new deployments, you can download the elementary OS 5.1.5 live ISO image right now from the official website.