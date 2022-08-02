Emmabuntüs 1.02 Brings Debian Bullseye 11.4 Goodies, Improves UEFI/Secure Boot Support

Patrick d’Emmabuntüs from the Emmabuntüs Collective informs 9to5Linux.com about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.02 as the second minor update to the Debian Bullseye-based Emmabuntüs Linux distribution.

Emmabuntüs 1.02 is here almost seven months after Emmabuntüs 1.01 and it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 11.4 “Bullseye” release that arrived last month with 79 security updates and 81 miscellaneous bug fixes.

Supporting both the Xfce and LXQt desktop environments on the same ISO image, Emmabuntüs 1.02 adds 64-bit UEFI boot on the 32-bit ISO and vice-versa to improve the handling of UEFI and Secure Boot, switches to the Liberation Sans font for the LXQt desktop by default, and adds MemTest86+ option to the UEFI boot menu to let you test your PC’s RAM for errors.

The Calamares graphical installer that Emmabuntüs uses to let you install the Debian-based distribution on a computer has been updated as well in this release with a new slide about the reuse campaign that the Emmabuntüs Collective is promoting to bring back to life very old computers.

Also updated in the Emmabuntüs 1.02 release is the computer rooms map in the ToGo navigation app, the DWService agent for remote access and administration, as well as the Debian Beginner’s handbook by arpinux to version 11.3.

As expected Emmabuntüs 1.02 is packed with an updated software selection that includes Mozilla Firefox 91.12 ESR, Mozilla Thunderbird 91.12, Ventoy 1.0.79, Warpinator 1.2.9, Radiotray-NG 0.2.8, TurboPrint 2.53-1, Veracrypt 1.25.9, MintStick 1.4.9, and gSpeech 0.11.0.

There are also bug fixes as the developers fixed issues with the keyboard selection not launching in SysLinux and GRUB bootloaders, a Zenity crash that occurred when installing new language packs, the language change script due to the Calamares installer, and the apt-cache creation script.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release removes the obsolete MultiSystem, ndiswrapper, and ndisgtk packages, as well as the Disconnect and HTTPS Everywhere add-ons from the Mozilla Firefox web browser as they are not needed anymore.

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.02 is available for download right now from the official website as 64-bit and 32-bit live ISO images. For more details about the changes implemented in this release, check out the release announcement page.

Meanwhile, Patrick d’Emmabuntüs and the Emmabuntüs Collective are working hard on the next major Emmabuntüs release, namely Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5, which will arrive next year based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. An alpha release is now available for public testing here.

