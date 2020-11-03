Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition Is Now Based on Debian Buster 10.6, Uses Xfce and LXQt

Emmabuntüs Collective announced the release and general availability of the Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition update 1.03 distribution used for refurbishing old computers.

Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition (DE3) 1.03 is here about five months after update 1.02, which adopted the lightweight LXQt desktop environment by default instead of LXDE, to rebase the entire distribution on the latest and greatest Debian Buster release, namely Debian GNU/Linux 10.6.

This means that with this latest Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition release users will get not only a better and more stable experience due to the use of the latest Open Source software release and underlying GNU/Linux technologies from upstream, but also due to patching recent security vulnerabilities.

While the previous release shipped with LXQt by default, Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition (DE3) 1.03 features both the LXQt and Xfce desktop environments, the latter being enabled by default. However, users are giving the choice to choose the default desktop environment on the first boot, which is a nice touch.

On top of that, this release a new OEM installation mode that will let organizations to deploy the Emmabuntüs Linux distribution on as many computers as they want with less effort. Not only that, but according to the Emmabuntüs Collective it’s possible to refurbish a computer in less that 180 seconds!

“This is possible thanks to a USB key under MultiSystem and using Clonezilla augmented by our own script that uses clones of our GNU / Linux distribution and also those of our DFiso friends,” said Emmabuntüs Collective.

This is also possible thanks to the integration of the Calamares Installer scripts developed by the Manjaro Linux lead developer Philip Müller for the Station-X project. The ability to clone the installation will let system administrators easily customize the distribution on the target computers.

Software-wise, this release features Linux Mint’s Warpinator network file sharing tool, the zram-tools utility to set up compressed filesystems in RAM, the MultiSystem 1.0451 utility with Emmabuntüs DE4 support and addition of a specific theme for Emmabuntüs’ reuse campaign.

Updated applications worth a mention include the Mozilla Firefox 78.3.0 ESR web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3.1 email client, HPLIP 3.20.6 HP printing and scanning drivers, TurboPrint 2.50-1 universal high-quality printer drivers, as well as VeraCrypt 1.24 update 7 disk encryption software.

You can download Emmabuntüs Linux DE3 1.03 right now from the official website of the distribution, or by using the direct download links below, for 32-bit and 64-bit systems. Meanwhile, the Emmabuntüs Collective is still working hard on the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 series, based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye“ operating system.

