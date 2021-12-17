EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo Brings Much-Needed Fixes and a Christmas Surprise

The EndeavourOS team released today a new ISO snapshot of their Arch Linux-based distribution for the masses, EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo, shipping some much-needed fixes and a little Christmas surprise.

Coming just two weeks after the major EndeavourOS Atlantis release, the EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo is here as an interim release that addresses a few issues present in the Atlantis ISO.

For example, EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo improves the Calamares graphical installer, which has been updated to version 3.2.49, to support encrypted Btrfs installations when selecting Swap partition and hibernation, as well as to allow users to install EndeavourOS on machines with less than 2 GB of RAM.

Furthemore, this interim release of EndeavourOS Atlantis ships with power-profiles-daemon instead of TLP for all your laptop battery power saving needs (it’s even integrated in the Settings menu of the KDE Plasma and GNOME desktop environments).

Among other changes, it adds a new mechanism to the pacman package manager to prevent installation failures on slow or bad Internet or mirror connections, adds gnome-power-manager to allow Budgie desktop users to access the power menu after hibernation/suspend, and removes the virtualbox-ext-oracle package due to Oracle’s license not allowing it to be redistributed.

As for the Christmas surprise mentioned above, this release adds support two new Community editions with the Openbox and Qtile window managers, as well as support for installing EndeavourOS with the lightweight LXDE desktop environment. More details are available on the release announcement page.

“We possibly cannot express our gratitude for the love and support you have given us in 2021,” said the devs. “And because we’re in the holiday season, we have added a little Christmas surprise for you.”

If you want to install this Arch Linux-based rolling release distribution on your personal computer, you can download the new ISO release by clicking the direct download link below or by visiting the official website. EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo is powered by the Linux 5.15.8 LTS kernel and Mesa 21.3.1 graphics stack.

