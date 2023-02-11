EndeavourOS Cassini Neo Released with Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS, Improved Installer

EndeavourOS developer Bryan Poerwo announced today the general availability of the EndeavourOS Cassini Neo ISO release for this popular rolling-release distribution based on Arch Linux.

Coming less than two months after EndeavourOS Cassini, the EndeavourOS Cassini Neo release is here to bump the kernel version from the now deprecated Linux 6.0 series to the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS to offer you the best possible hardware support, especially for 12th Gen Intel Arc machines, which should now boot the live ISO image and the installed system.

This release also comes with an improved Calamares graphical installer that now supports encryption when choosing the “Replace a partition” option in the Partitions screen and should no longer crash when not selecting any of the options in the Bootloader screen. The development version of the upcoming Calamares 3.3 release is used in EndeavourOS Cassini Neo.

This release also improves installation support for slower machines, improves full resume/hibernation support after installation on some systems, and updates some core components to their latest versions to patch recently disclosed security vulnerabilities, especially in the XOrg Server.

For ARM users, the new EndeavourOS release brings a new installation option due to popular demand, namely the ability to download the EndeavourOS ARM image and install it with the dd command or the Raspberry Pi Imager. This works for all supported ARM hardware, including the Raspberry Pi 4, Odroid N2, and PineBook Pro.

If you want to install EndeavourOS on your personal computer, you should definitely download the latest ISO release that was made available today on the official website. Otherwise, existing EndeavourOS Cassini users need only to run the sudo pacman -Syu command to update their installations.

Last updated 18 mins ago