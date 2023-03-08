EndeavourOS Cassini Nova Launches with Linux Kernel 6.2, Bug Fixes

EndeavourOS developer Bryan Poerwo announced today the general availability of the EndeavourOS Cassini Nova, a new ISO release for this popular rolling-release distribution based on Arch Linux that brings updated components and bug fixes.

EndeavourOS Cassini Nova is here less than a month after EndeavourOS Cassini Neo and bumps the kernel packages to the latest and greatest Linux 6.2 series. The ISO image ships with Linux kernel 6.2.2, which is the latest kernel release at the moment of writing.

Other updated components in the EndeavourOS Cassini Nova release include the Mesa 22.3.6 graphics stack, Xorg Server 21.1.7 display server, NVIDIA 525.89.02 graphics driver, Calamares 3.3.0 Alpha 3 graphical installer, as well as Mozilla Firefox 110.0.1 web browser.

This release also fixes some issues reported by users since the EndeavourOS Cassini Neo release, such as adding the nvidia_drm.modeset=1 kernel parameter when installing NVIDIA Prime, as well as an issue with the offline installation to no longer install packages that are only needed in the live environment.

Moreover, this release no longer includes the xf86-video-intel package by default for Intel legacy CPUs and cleans up the installer configuration file and the Calamares net install list, preventing users from accidentally installing impaired vision tools when they’re not selected.

“These fixes are for the ISO and its installation process, users with running systems don’t have to search for the “Nova update”, they just have to perform their usual updates, since EndeavourOS is a rolling release,” said EndeavourOS developer Bryan Poerwo.

Those of you who want to deploy EndeavourOS on a new computer or reinstall for some reason are recommended to download the EndeavourOS Cassini Nova from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below.

