EndeavourOS Has a New ISO Release with an Improved Installer, New App, and More

Arch Linux-based EndeavourOS distro has a new ISO release that brings various improvements and new features to make Arch Linux more accessible to users worldwide.

The new ISO release comes with a much-improved Calamares graphical installer that lets you install EndeavourOS with the Btrfs file system using a subvolume scheme when choosing the automatic partitioning, the ability to store and transfer the Wi-Fi credentials to the installed system, as well as a better user experience when deselecting the packages you don’t need in the selected desktop environment.

In addition, the installer was improved to let users choose a Linux-LTS kernel during the installation, as well as to select or deselect the EndeavourOS theming when choosing the Xfce desktop environment or the i3 window manager in the online installer. It also features support for parallel downloads, which makes the entire installation process a lot faster.

“With the help of our moderators, we have successfully implemented the option to use parallel downloads, introduced with Pacman 6, to choose during install which decreases the installation time by a landslide,” said the devs in the release announcement.

Furthermore, the installer will now no longer fail when during the boot process on the initial boot, will no longer show a black screen during boot on some hardware when choosing a desktop environment or window manager that uses the LightDM display manager, will better handle mirrorlists, and will now fetch packages from EndeavourOS’s repository instead of GitHub.

The new EndeavourOS ISO release also introduces a new app called EOS apps info (eos-apps-info) or EndeavourOS apps info, which, as the name suggests, it’s an app that presents users with info and manuals for all the apps in the EndeavourOS repository. However, EOS apps info isn’t installed by default so you’ll have to install it with the yay -S eos-apps-info command.

Other than that, there are a bunch of new wallpaper contributed by members of the community, two new mirrors in France and Singapore, a newer kernel from the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 series, as well as all the recent software and security updates from the Arch Linux repositories.

Last updated 2 seconds ago