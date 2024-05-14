Endless OS 6 Is Here Based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”

The Endless OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of Endless OS 6 as the latest version of this Debian-based and app-centric operating system for everyday use.

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, Endless OS 6 is here more than a year after Endless OS 5 featuring a refined look and feel across all the core apps on top of the GNOME 43 desktop environment series, which brings a new dark style preference, improved screenshot and screen recording, as well as updated apps.

Endless OS 6 combines apps from the GNOME 43 desktop environment series with apps from the latest GNOME 46.1 release. More specifically, it includes GNOME Calculator 46.1, GNOME Text Editor 46.1, Epiphany (GNOME Web) 46.0 web browser, Decibels 46.0 music player, and Loupe (Image Viewer) 46.2.

The rest of the apps and utilities are from the GNOME 43 series, except for the GNOME Software app store, which is from the GNOME 45 stack. This release also ships with the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite and Chromium 124 as the default web browser, as well as the in-house Endless Key educational app.

Under the hood, Endless OS 6 is powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series and ships with PipeWire 1.0 for improved audio device handling. This release also promises to handle low memory (RAM) situations much better than previous releases for older hardware.

Check out the release notes for more details and download Endless OS 6 from the official website as basic and full images. The full image contains a great collection of game-making apps and creative tools as Endless OS Foundation doubles down on learning by gaming and making video games.

“You get all the creative tools you need to create assets for games from backgrounds and sprites to 3D models and a soundtrack. For example, you can jump right into Blender, the 3D creation suite for modeling, rigging, animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking, and video editing,” said Cassidy James Blaede.

