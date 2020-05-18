Enlightenment Desktop Environment Sees Major Release, Here’s What’s New

Enlightenment lead developer Carsten “Rasterman” Haitzler announced over the weekend the release and general availability of version 0.24.0 of the lightweight and open-source Enlightenment desktop environment, compositing window manager and Wayland compositor.

More than four months in the works, the Enlightenment 0.24.0 release is finally here and brings lots of goodies. Major features include a new and improved shot module that includes editor and cropper, the ability to control external monitor backlight and brightness, as well as new and improved crash handling guru meditation.

Furthermore, the resolution of thumbnails displayed in the EFM file manager has been bumped to 256×256, which is now the default, the number of setuid tools was reduced by merging many of them into a single system tool, and the Bluetooth daemon was upgraded to Bluez5.

The music control have been updated as well to automatically run your preferred media player. For better efficiency, Enlightenment now automatically generates multiple wallpaper resolutions when importing desktop wallpapers, which are now easier to configure directly from the pager.

The Enlightenment 0.24.0 release also appears to startup faster and smoother than previous versions due to the implementation of IO prefetch thread functionality. In addition, all restarts were made seamless and glitchless with fade in and fade out effects, and are now handled by the enlightenment_start script.

Among other changes, the Pager plain has been removed and the regular “miniature preview” pager was reinstated in its place, support for Steam games was improved, memory usage has also been improved, and support for the Polkit authentication agent was implemented as a core module.

Last but not least, pointer lock was enforced to screen in X11 to stop pointer out-of-bounds. Also, there’s now a new special and shorter blanking timeout for when the desktop is locked.

You can upgrade to Enlightenment 0.24.0 right now through the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Linux OS maintainers can download the source tarball and related components directly from the official website.

Image: Enlightenment