Escuelas Linux 6.10 Released with LibreOffice 7.0, Linux Kernel 5.8, and Jitsi Meet App

The Escuelas Linux developer informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Escuelas Linux 6.10, a new important update to this Ubuntu/Bodhi Linux-based educational oriented distribution.

Escuelas Linux 6.10 comes about three months after Escuelas Linux 6.9 and it’s the first release to utilize the latest Linux 5.8 kernel series, which brings better hardware support. Therefore, Escuelas Linux should now run on newer hardware or work better on existing systems.

While Escuelas Linux 6.9 introduced the Zoom app for video conferencing, the new release includes another video conferencing app, namely the desktop version of Jitsi Meet, a free and open-source online video conferencing and instant messaging app to help you during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

But, with all new Escuelas Linux releases, there are lots of other updated packages. The new release comes with the latest LibreOffice 7.0 office suite, Krita 4.3 digital painting software, Gooogle Chrome 85 and Mozilla Firefox 80 web browsers, GeoGebra 5.0.600 and WxMaxima 20.06 math apps, and TeamViewer 15.9.4 remote desktop software.

Also included are the Avidemux 2.7.6 video editor, Balena Etcher 1.5.104 ISO writer, Blender 2.83 3D modeler, Chromium 84 web browser, Terminology 1.8.2 terminal emulator, Telegram Desktop 2.3.2 messenger, Minetest 5.3 3D game, OnlyOffice Desktop Editor 5.6, Zotero 5.0.89 references manager, Veyon 4.4.1 clasroom control app, and the Adobe Flash Player 20200811 plugin.

The usual bug fixes are present as well in Escuelas Linux 6.10, which now lets users open Avidemux and Inkscape projects directly from the file manager, improves the upgrade process from previous versions, as well as the installation manual, and renames the Legacy edition to “LowMem.”

Escuelas Linux 6.10 features the latest Moksha 0.3.1 desktop environment by default, developed by the developers oof the Bodhi Linux distribution. Some of the desktop themes have also been updated to make Escuelas Linux look better.

