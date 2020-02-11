Escuelas Linux 6.7 Rings in the New Decade with the Best Free Educational Apps

Alejandro Díaz informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Escuelas Linux 6.7, the first release of this educational-oriented GNU/Linux distribution in the new decade.

Based on Bodhi Linux, an Ubuntu-based distribution that uses its own spin of the Enlightenment 17 desktop environment called Moksha Desktop, Escuelas Linux 6.7 arrives in 2020 with some of the best free educational software.

These include GCompris 0.97, the best free educational suite for children to learn all sorts of activities, the entire LibreOffice 6.4 office suite with support for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems, as well as Hot Potatoes 7.0, an app for creating interactive resources, and Veyon 4.3 for computer monitoring and classroom management.

Also included is the brand new Wine 5.0 software to allow users to run various apps or games that are made only for the Microsoft Windows operating system. The Mozilla Firefox 73, Google Chrome 80, and Chromium 79 web browsers are included as well.

The default desktop environment in this release is the latest Moksha 0.3.1, which is developed in collaboration with the Bodhi Linux team. This version brings several new features and improved stability.

The Moksha desktop will make it easier for Linux newcomers to find and use all the awesome free software included in the distribution, which ships with many other cool apps like Balena Etcher, GeoGebra, OnlyOffice (64-bit only), TeamViewer, and Zotero.

Another interesting change is a new “Commit Desktop Changes” option in the System menu that makes it a lot easier for users to make permanent changes to a locked Escuelas Linux desktop without having to switch to a command line.

Escuelas Linux 6.7 ships with Developer Pack 2.1

Escuelas Linux 6.7 comes accompanied with the Developer Pack 2.1 add-on, which gives developers access to some of the best free apps for coding. These include Eclipse 2019-12, Android Studio 3.5.3, NetBeans 11.2, as well as a complete LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) stack.

PSeInt, Karel J. Robot Simulator and SQLite are also included in the Developer Pack, along with support for setting up a local Moodle server and NetBeans and Eclipse plugins for PHP development.

Escuelas Linux 6.7 is available for download right now for 64-bit and 32-bit systems, with separate English and Spanish versions. An Escuelas Linux 6.7 Legacy edition is available as well for very old 32-bit computers with no more than 700 MB of RAM.

