Escuelas Linux 7.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.14, Updated Apps

Escuelas Linux team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of the Escuelas Linux 7.2 educational distribution for schools and other education related projects.

Escuelas Linux 7.2 comes two months after Escuelas Linux 7.1 with updated internals and applications. It’s based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release and derived from Bodhi Linux 6.0, using the latest Moksha 0.3.4 graphical desktop environment.

Being based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, this release comes with the Linux 5.11 kernel series by default, but it also lets users install the latest and greatest Linux kernel 5.14 using the offline script provided in the default installation.

Updated apps include the LibreOffice 7.2.2 and ONLYOFFICE 6.4.2 office suites, Mozilla Firefox 93, Chromium 94 and Google Chrome 95 web browsers, Mixxx 2.3.1 DJ software, Kdenlive 21.08.2 video editor, Scratch Desktop 3.26 IDE, Blender 2.93.5 3D graphics suite, GIMP 2.10.28 image editor, Krita 4.4.8 digital painting app, and GeoGebra 5.0.668 math suite.

Also included are the Veyon 4.6 computer monitoring and classroom management tool, Zotero 5.0.96.3 personal research assistant, Zoom 5.8.0.16 online meetings platform, Balena Etcher 1.6.0 bootable USB creator, Xournal++ 11.0 PDF editor, as well as Wine 6.20 for running Windows apps and games.



The Escuelas Linux Developer Pack has been updated as well to version 7.2, which includes the Android Studio Arctic Fox 2020.3.1 and Eclipse IDE 2021-09 development environments, configured and ready to be used out of the box.

On top of these updates, the new Escuelas Linux release also fixes some bugs, such as an incorrect permission set in the Zotero software that didn’t let users update the application, the non-working version of Veyon from Escuelas Linux 7.1, as well as longer installation times on computers with low-speed Internet bandwidth.

Escuelas Linux 7.2 looks another great update for fans of the educational oriented distribution, and you can download it right now from the official download page for 64-bit computers. If you’re using Escuelas Linux 7.1, all you need to download is the upgrade package.

For those who want to deploy Escuelas Linux on older machines with a 32-bit processor, you can also download today the Escuelas Linux 6.16 release from the link above. As usual, both releases are available in English and Spanish languages.

Last updated 15 hours ago