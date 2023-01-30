Escuelas Linux 8.0 Educational Distro Celebrates 25 Years of Promoting FOSS

The Escuelas Linux developers inform 9to5Linux today about the general availability of the Escuelas Linux 8.0 distribution in celebration of 25 years of promoting Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) in educational environments.

Escuelas Linux 8.0 is dubbed as the 25th-anniversary edition of the Debian/Ubuntu/Bodhi Linux-derived GNU/Linux distribution and it’s available in two editions.

The 64-bit edition is based on the upcoming Bodhi Linux 7.0 distribution, which in turn is derived from the well-tested Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series. On the other hand, the 32-bit edition is based on Bodhi Linux 6.0 and its Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” base.

Included in this special release you’ll find the Linux 6.0.12 kernel (baked by System76) in the 64-bit ISO, the long-term supported Linux 4.19 kernel in the 32-bit ISO, as well as the Calamares installer on both 64-bit and 32-bit Escuelas Linux editions.

The system uses the latest Moksha 0.4.0 desktop environment from Bodhi Linux, which is derived from the lightweight and modern Enlightenment desktop environment, and includes in-house baked apps for easier management of computers in classroom environments.

You’ll also find a lot of educational software like the latest GCompris 3.1 educational suite, as well as the Wxmaxima 22.11.1 math assistant, eXe Learning 2.7 interactive content creator, and many of the educational apps created by the KDE Education Project.

Of course, popular FOSS apps like the LibreOffice and OnlyOffice office suites, GIMP and Krita image editors, Kdenlive and OpenShot video editors, and more. On top of that, the Escuelas Linux Developer Pack has been updated to include the latest Android Studio, Apache Netbeans, and Eclipse IDE development environments.

The 32-bit edition of Escuelas Linux 8.0

“There is no better way to celebrate 25 years of our struggle to promote Free and Open Source software in educational environments than to release a brand new version of Escuelas Linux,” said the devs exclusively for 9to5Linux. “We could not have reached this anniversary version without the help of thousands of persons who contribute to the Linux ecosystem, one of the colossal collective creations in human history.”

Escuelas Linux 8.0 “25th-anniversary edition” is available for download right now using the direct download link below. Due to the huge size of the ISO, you’ll have to download both the .z01 and .zip files, and then extract only the .zip file using an archive manager that supports split ZIP archives, such as PeaZip.

Please note that, due to the sheer complexity of the various package dependencies and configurations, there’s currently no upgrade path from the Escuelas Linux 7.0 series to the 8.0 release, so you’ll have to make a backup of your most important files and install the new Escuelas Linux release from scratch.

