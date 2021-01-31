ExLight Linux Promises a Pure Debian Bullseye System with the Enlightenment Desktop

ExLight Linux distribution sees the light of day again after a long time sleeping with a new major release that promises a pure Debian experience with the latest kernel series and Enlightenment desktop environment.

It’s been more than a year since ExLight Linux received an update, the last release being published on November 2019 and based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, and I realized that I never wrote about ExLight on 9to5Linux since the website was launched in January 2020.

As its name suggests, ExLight Linux aims to be a lightweight GNU/Linux distribution for not so powerful computers. To achieve that, it uses the beautiful and unique Enlightenment desktop environment/window manager by default.

In fact, ExLight has a very unique Enlightenment session thanks to the R-Matrix-2.0 theme, and I bet fans of the lightweight desktop environment will find it very enjoyable. On top of that, ExLight includes all the apps you’ll need for your daily computing adventures.

The new release ships with the latest Enlightenment 0.24.2 desktop environment and it’s based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel for top-notch hardware support.

Of course, ExLight offers a live session if you just want to give it a try without installing anything on your PC (it even runs completely from RAM), and it also comes with the latest Calamares 3.2.35.1 universal graphical installer just in case you want install this beauty on your personal computer, that if you like what you see.

The distro also features support for NVIDIA GPUs with the Nvidia 455.45.01 graphics driver, and, as with most of Arne Exton’s GNU/Linux distributions, it comes with the Refracta Snapshot utility pre-installed, which, in this case, lets you create your own Debian Bullseye/ExLight live system with the Enlightenment desktop environment, or whatever other DE you want.

If you want to give ExLight Linux a try, you can download the latest release right now using the direct download like below. Please note that ExLight is only supported on 64-bit (x86_64) systems at this time.

Last updated 1 day ago