ExTiX “The Ultimate Linux System” Now Lets You Run Android Apps with Anbox

Arne Exton released today a new version of his Ubuntu-based ExTiX distribution, which he calls “The Ultimate Linux System,” with support for running Android apps via Anbox.

Coming three weeks after ExTiX 20.8, which was one of the first live distros to let you try the new Linux 5.8 kernel series, ExTiX 20.9 is now available with another major change, namely the ability to run Android apps.

Yes, you’re reading that right, you can now run Android apps that you can install directly from the Google Play Store on ExTiX. How? Simple, thanks to the amazing Anbox (Android in a Box) free and open-source compatibility layer that lets Android apps run on GNU/Linux distributions.

To get you started with running Android apps, ExTiX 20.9 comes pre-installed with the Aptoide App Manager and F-Droid apps. However, you can also install more apps via Google Play Store, which you can install after installing ExTiX on your personal computer.

Anbox with Google Play Store – Image courtesy of Arne Exton

But there are some caveats. For starters, you can’t play YouTube, Vimeo, etc. videos in Anbox, though sound works. Moreover, you can’t run Andbox from the live ISO image, so you are forced to install ExTiX on your PC, and it doesn’t work in VirtualBox either.

ExTiX 20.9 also drops the lightweight LXQt desktop environment used in version 20.8 in favor of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. KDE Plasma 5.18.5 is being used in this release, which is based on the Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system and its Linux 5.4 LTS kernel.

Like most of Arne Exton’s distributions, ExTiX 20.9 ships with the Refracta Snapshot pre-installed to let you create your own live and installable Ubuntu/Anbox-based system.

If you want to give it a try, you can download ExTiX 20.9 right now use using the direct download link below.

