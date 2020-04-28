Fedora 32 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 5.6, Available for Download Now

The Fedora Project released today the Fedora 32 Linux distribution, a major version that brings all the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.

Six months in development, Fedora Linux 32 is now available for download with its many flavors and spins. This is a major release powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.6 kernel series, which ships with built-in WireGuard VPN support among numerous other new features.

Highlights of Fedora 32 include the massive GNOME 3.36 update, which is the default desktop environment of the flagship edition, Fedora Workstation. GNOME 3.36 already brings numerous new features and improvements that you can now enjoy in Fedora, and you can read all about them here.

Fedora Workstation also ships with a new feature called EarlyOOM. This is a system service and it’s enabled by default to improve the user experience on machines with low memory.

Of course, all the other Fedora Linux editions ship with the latest release of their default desktop environments. These include KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS, Xfce 4.14, MATE 1.24, Cinnamon 4.4.8, and others.

“Fedora Server brings the latest in cutting-edge open source server software to systems administrators in an easy-to-deploy fashion. For edge computing use cases, Fedora IoT provides a strong foundation for IoT ecosystems,” said Fedora Project leader Matthew Miller.

A new Fedora Lab edition is available as well, called Fedora 32 Comp Neuro Lab. This flavor is developed by Fedora Project’s Neuroscience Special Interest Group to enable computational neuroscience.

On the ARM side of things, this release improves support for devices powered by Rockchip SoCs, including the Rock960, RockPro64, and Rock64.

Under the hood, Fedora Linux 32 ships with many of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, including GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 10, Python 3.8, and Ruby 2.7. Most of the Python 2 packages have been removed from this release, yet a legacy python27 package is still present for devs.

With that in mind, you can grab the Fedora 32 ISOs right now from the official torrent server. Existing users will be able to upgrade their Fedora 31 installations by following the instructions available here.