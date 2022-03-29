Fedora Linux 36 Beta Is Out with the GNOME 42 Desktop Environment and Linux Kernel 5.17

The Fedora Project announced today the release and general availability of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 36 operating system for public testing.

Fedora Linux 36 is the next major version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution sponsored by Red Hat in active development and it should see the light of day later this Spring on April 26th, 2022, if everything goes according to plan.

Fedora Linux 36 ships with the recently released GNOME 42 desktop environment series for its flagship Workstation edition, if you wanted to get it for a test drive on your personal computer. It also includes the most recent versions of the KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, LXDE, Cinnamon, MATE, SoaS, and i3 graphical environments of the supported Fedora Spins.

New features in the upcoming Fedora Linux 36 release include the enablement of Wayland sessions by default in GDM for users with the NVIDIA proprietary driver, Noto Fonts as the default font for most languages to improve consistency in text rendering, users as administrators by default in the Anaconda graphical installer, and plocate as the default locate implementation.

The upcoming release also relocates the RPM databases to /var instead of /usr, introduces a cockpit module to make file sharing with Samba and NFS easier, supports unit names in systemd messages, adds /var on its own Btrfs subvolume for new Silverblue and Kinoite installations, supports OCI/Docker containers in the rpm-ostree stack, improves Fedora upgrades when upgrading with module streams enabled, and updates the package management system to only install newly recommended packages on upgrades.

In addition, Fedora Linux 36 removes support for legacy network configuration files in NetworkManager by default for new installations, updates existing default Malayalam fonts, adds new requirements for the akmods binary kernel modules in the Silverblue and Kinoite flavors, replaces the fbdev drivers with simpledrm and the DRM fbdev emulation layer, and enforces authselect configuration consistency.

Under the hood, Fedora Linux 36 Beta is powered by some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies, including the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series, as well as GCC 12, GNU C Library 2.35, LLVM 14, OpenSSL 3.0, Autoconf 2.71, Ruby 3.1, Rubygem Cucumber 7.1.0, Ruby on Rails 7.0, Golang 1.18, OpenJDK 17, libffi 3.4, OpenLDAP 2.6.1, Ansible 5, Django 4.0, PHP 8.1, PostgreSQL 14, Podman 4.0, MLT 7.4, and Stratis 3.0.0.

If you want to take Fedora Linux 36 Beta for a test drive, you can download the ISO images for all supported flavors right now from the official website or from Fedora’s torrents server. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, so don’t install it on a production machine!

