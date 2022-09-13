Fedora Linux 37 Beta Released with GNOME 43, Official Raspberry Pi 4 Support

The Fedora Project released today the beta version of its upcoming Fedora Linux 37 distribution, which is expected to land in late October 2022 with some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

Fedora Linux 37 is probably the most anticipated GNU/Linux distro release of the year, promising official support for the Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer with accelerated graphics and other enhancements, the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment for the Workstation edition, as well as the upcoming Linux 6.0 kernel.

Apart from some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source apps, the Fedora Linux 37 release also promises Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Cloud Base as official Fedora Linux editions, the public release of the Anaconda Web UI preview image, and SELinux autorelabel parallel running by default.

Among other noteworthy changes, Fedora Linux 37 will remove support for the ARMv7 architecture (ARM32/ARMhfp) and will introduce a TEST-FEDORA39 policy to keep up with the latest trends in cryptography, but this feature is planned for the Fedora Linux 39 release.

The final Fedora Linux 37 release is expected on October 25th, 2022, if everything goes according to plan. If not, it will be delayed by one week until all critical bugs are fixed. Until then, you can test drive it on your personal computer or a virtual machine by downloading the Fedora Linux 37 beta from the official website.

You can also download the official Fedora Linux Spins with the KDE Plasma, Xfce, Cinnamon, LXQt, MATE, LXDE, SoaS, or i3 graphical environments from the dedicated page, as well as the Fedora Linux Labs editions from here. However, please keep in mind that these are pre-release versions so don’t use them for production work!

