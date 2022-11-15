Fedora Linux 37 Released with Linux 6.0, GNOME 43, and Official Raspberry Pi 4 Support

The Fedora Project released today the final version of the Fedora Linux 37 distribution, a major update to this Red Hat-sponsored distro that comes with some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

Fedora Linux 37 is one of the most anticipated GNU/Linux distro releases of the year and it doesn’t disappoint fans. It’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.0 kernel and uses the latest GNOME 43 desktop environment by default for its Fedora Workstation flagship edition.

The ISOs come with Linux kernel 6.0.7 by default, but the latest Linux 6.0.8 kernel is already available as an update. Also included are the most recent Mesa 22.2 graphics stack and PipeWire 0.3.60 multimedia backend.

If you’re not into GNOME, the official Fedora Linux Spins also ship with some of the latest versions of their default desktop environments, namely KDE Plasma 5.26, Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.1.0 (LXQt 1.2.0 should be available as an update), MATE 1.26, and Cinnamon 5.4. Of course, the LXDE, SoaS, and i3 spins are also available for download.

Fedora 37 also comes with good news for Raspberry Pi 4 users as this release introduces official support for the popular single-board computer, including the 4B, 400, and CM4 variants, thanks to the implementation of accelerated graphics using the V3D GPU, along with some wider general improvements. However, hardware-based media decoding (e.g. H264/HVEC) is not supported.

Other important changes in Fedora Linux 37 are the official release of the Fedora CoreOS and Fedora Cloud Base editions, the public release of the Anaconda Web UI preview image, SELinux autorelabel parallel running as default, the latest OpenSSL security patches, and deprecation of support for the ARMv7 (ARM32/ARMhfp) architecture.

To keep up with the latest trends in cryptography, this release also introduces a so-called TEST-FEDORA39 policy that previews changes planned for the Fedora Linux 39 release in 2024. According to the Fedora Project, the new policy includes a transition away from SHA-1 signatures for better security.

You can also download Fedora Linux 37 right now from the official website as Workstation, Server, or IoT editions, as well as the official Fedora Linux Spins from here and the Fedora Linux Labs editions from here. The official Fedora CoreOS edition is available here and the Fedora Silverblue is here.

