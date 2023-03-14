Fedora Linux 38 Beta Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, GNOME 44, and More

The Fedora Project announced today the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 38 operating system, a major release that promises some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies, as well as other exciting changes.

Powered by the latest Linux 6.2 kernel series, Fedora Linux 38 Beta comes with the GNOME 44 Release Candidate desktop environment for its flagship Workstation edition, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, Xfce 4.18, Cinnamon 5.6, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, Budgie 10.7, LXDE, i3, and SoaS desktop flavors.

New Sway and Budgie spins are included in this release as well, which also introduces a new image for the AArch64 (ARM64) architecture with the lightweight LXQt desktop environment.

Fedora Linux 38 Beta also brings new features like shorter shutdown times, Wayland by default for the SDDM login manager, stricter SSH hostkeys permissions, support for persistent overlays for the live media when flashed to USB sticks, support for unified kernels images, and unfiltered Flathub for a better Flatpak experience.

“This change would remove the filtering from our Flathub offering so that users can enable a complete version of Flathub using the third-party repositories feature. In the graphical software manager app, Flathub packages will only be selected by default when no Fedora package is available,” said the Fedora Project.

Also new in Fedora Linux 38 is the fact that packages are now built with stricter compiler flags to protect them against buffer overflows and the RPM package manager now uses a Sequoia-based OpenPGP parser instead of its own implementation for better overall security. In addition, application developers will find that frame pointers are now built into the official packages.

Fedora Linux 38 Beta also comes with a new installer called Simplified Installer for the Fedora IoT edition to make it easier to create and deploy customized Fedora IoT disk images, replaces dmraid with mdadm to support BIOS RAID (Firmware RAID or Fake RAID) during installations,

Under the hood, there’s an up-to-date GNU toolchain consisting of GCC 13.0, GNU Binutils 2.39, GNU C Library 2.37, GNU Make 4.4, and GDB (GNU Debugger) 12.1. Also included are Golang 1.20, LLVM 16, Ruby 3.2, ImageMagick 7.x, SWIG 4.1.0, PHP 8.2, PostgreSQL 15, GHC Haskell 9.2, libpinyin 2.8, and others.

The final release of Fedora Linux 38 is expected sometime in late April or early May 2023. Until then, you can take the beta version for a test drive with your favorite spin or edition right now from the official torrent site. However, please note that this is a pre-release version, so don’t install it on a production machine!

