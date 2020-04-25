Fedora Linux Will Soon Be Available on Select Lenovo Laptops

The Fedora Project and Lenovo are partnering to offer customers the option to buy a ThinkPad laptop with the Fedora Linux distribution pre-installed.

After many trials and tribulations, Lenovo is finally becoming a part of the Open Source and GNU/Linux ecosystem. More specifically, they are patterning with the Fedora Project to offer laptops with Fedora Linux pre-installed.

Fedora Project leader Matthew Miller announced the exciting news earlier today, saying that users will soon be able to purchase a ThinkPad laptop from Lenovo that comes pre-installed with the Fedora Workstation distro, which features the popular GNOME desktop environment.

For starters, the only Lenovo laptops that will be available with Fedora Linux are the ThinkPad P1 Gen2, ThinkPad P53, and ThinkPad X1 Gen8. But Matthew Miller is hopeful that Lenovo will give users the option to buy other models in the future.

This is a join collaboration between the Red Hat team that works on the Fedora desktop technologies and Lenovo’s Linux engineers. Both teams have been working hard lately to optimize the upcoming Fedora 32 release for the aforementioned laptops from Lenovo.

“Lenovo is excited to become a part of the Fedora community. We want to ensure an optimal Linux experience on our products. We are committed to working with and learning from the open source community,” said Mark Pearson, Senior Linux Developer at Lenovo.

WIthout a doubt, this is huge news for the Fedora Project and Fedora Linux as they will access to a wider audience. However, nothing stops you from replacing Windows with Fedora Linux on your Lenovo laptop.

And the better news is that Lenovo is making sure everything will work out-of-the-box, so you can finally enjoy a decent GNU/Linux distribution on one of their laptops.

I hope Lenovo would consider collaborating with other Linux projects to make their laptops bulletproof against most popular GNU/Linux distributions out there.

Image: Fedora Project