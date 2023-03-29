Finnix 125 Linux Distro Arrives for Sysadmins with Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS

Ryan Finnie announced today the release and general availability of Finnix 125 as the latest stable version of this Debian-based live GNU/Linux distribution for sysadmins.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, Finnix 125 is here to introduce several new packages, namely the aespipe AES encrypting/decrypting pipe, iperf3 network performance measurement and tuning tool, ncdu disk utility, and netcat-traditional as the “classic” version of the netcat computer networking utility.

Several games have been included as well in this release, such as the 2048 single-player puzzle game, ninvaders Space Invaders clone based on ncurses, and vitetris a terminal-based Tetris clone.

Finnix 125 also comes with an updated apt update command that will now download both “testing” and “unstable” indices to allow users to install packages that may be hinted out of testing. However, the developer notes the fact that apt pinning is set to “testing” by default.

Also updated is the popular Memtest86+ stand-alone memory tester utility, to version 6.10, which now includes a UEFI version in the “Utilities” boot submenu. This will appear only when booting Finnix on UEFI systems, but it won’t work if Secure Boot is enabled since it’s not signed.

Among other noteworthy changes, the boot=live kernel boot parameter is no longer needed when embedding Finnix in other systems and the 7z command will now invoke the 7zr program when the p7zip-full package is now installed.

Many minor bug fixes, updated packages from the upstream Debian repositories, and various other smaller improvements are present as well in the Finnix 125 release, which is available for download right now from the official website.

Finnix works only on 64-bit (amd64) computers and can be used directly from a USB flash drive. The ISO image comes pre-installed with hundreds of utilities for recovery, repair, maintenance, testing, and other administrative tasks.

