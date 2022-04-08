Firefox 100 Enters Beta Testing with GTK Overlay Scrollbars Enabled by Default

Shortly after releasing the Firefox 99 web browser earlier this week, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 100, to the beta channel for public testing to give us an early taste of the new features and improvements.

Apart from the major version number change, Firefox 100 comes with GTK overlay scrollbars enabled by default so they won’t take up space when you’re browsing the Internet and also to make the open-source web browser look more modern.

On Linux, users will be able to enable or disable the GTK overlay scrollbars via the new “Always show scrollbars” options implemented in the Browsing section under Settings > General. By default, the option is disabled, which means that the GTK overlay scrollbars are enabled.

Also in Settings > General, you will now see a new “Website appearance” sub-section under the Language and Appearance section, from where you’ll be able to choose your preferred color scheme for websites that adapt to color schemes. You can choose from four options: Firefox theme, System theme, Light, or Dark.

Firefox 100 also promises a much-improved Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature that supports captions or subtitles on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix videos, which users can enable on the in-page video player, as well as video captions on websites that use the WebVTT (Web Video Text Track) format.

Among other changes, the upcoming Firefox 100 release adds support for multiple language dictionaries in the built-in spellchecker, as well as support for credit card autofill and capture in the United Kingdom.

Firefox 100 will be officially released on May 3rd, 2022. Until then, if you want to take it for a test drive to check out the new features and improvements, you can download the latest Firefox 100 beta release right now from the official website.

However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version that’s not suitable for production work and that some websites might not work correctly with Firefox’s new three-digit version number (e.g 100).

